Home Depot Gains As Consumers Step Up To Spend On Essentials   By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4


By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – The Home Depot (NYSE:) shares were up more than 2% in Tuesday’s market on upbeat earnings that were driven by consumer spending coming out of a year hit by the pandemic.

Home Depot’s business benefitted from being termed ‘essential’ as people took time at home to improve their surroundings and feel better.

The home improvement retailer reported sales of $37.5 billion for the first quarter, 33% higher from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales, as well as comparable sales in the U.S., rose 30%-31%.

The retailer reported diluted net earnings of $3.86 per share, up nearly 86% from $2.08 a year earlier. A survey of analysts by Refinitiv expected this to come at $3.08.

The company didn’t release an outlook for the ongoing financial year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR