Home Depot Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Home Depot (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Home Depot announced earnings per share of $3.86 on revenue of $37.50B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $34.6B.

Home Depot shares are up 20% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.43% from its 52 week high of $345.69 set on May 10. They are outperforming the Dow Jones which is up 12.16% from the start of the year.

Home Depot follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Home Depot’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on Thursday with fourth quarter EPS of $10.32 on revenue of $187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $11.16 on revenue of $187.37B.

