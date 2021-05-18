Home Depot beats same-store sales estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Home Depot delivery truck drives on Wall St. in New York City, U.S., August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
(Reuters) – Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, as demand remained strong for the top U.S. home improvement retailer’s products even as vaccinations opened up more traditional avenues for consumers to spend their money.
Same-store sales rose 31% in the first quarter ended May 2, beating analysts’ estimates for a 19.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
