Greek residential property recovers solidly in first quarter despite pandemic

Article content

ATHENS — The recovery in Greece’s

residential real estate market continued in the first three

months of 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic which caused an

8.2% economic slump last year, central bank data showed on

Tuesday.

Greek house prices fell 42% between 2008 – when the

protracted recession began – and the end of 2017. The market was

hurt by property taxes imposed to plug budget deficits, tight

bank lending and a jobless rate that peaked at 27.8% in 2013.

But economic prospects improved thereafter with Greece

emerging from its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relying

on markets for funding.

Property accounts for a big chunk of household wealth in

Greece, where the home ownership rate is 73.5%, above the euro

zone average of 66%, according to European Union statistics on

income and living conditions.

Greece’s housing sector recovery has been driven by a

growing economy and foreign interest.

Apartment prices rose 3.2% in the first quarter compared

with the same period a year earlier, Bank of Greece data showed,

and the pace was up from a 2.3% increase in the fourth quarter.

The uptrend benefited all areas of the market – including

old and newly built apartments – and in all regions, although