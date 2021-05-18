Greek residential property recovers solidly in first quarter despite pandemic

Article content
ATHENS — The recovery in Greece’s
residential real estate market continued in the first three
months of 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic which caused an
8.2% economic slump last year, central bank data showed on
Tuesday.
Greek house prices fell 42% between 2008 – when the
protracted recession began – and the end of 2017. The market was
hurt by property taxes imposed to plug budget deficits, tight
bank lending and a jobless rate that peaked at 27.8% in 2013.
But economic prospects improved thereafter with Greece
emerging from its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relying
on markets for funding.
Property accounts for a big chunk of household wealth in
Greece, where the home ownership rate is 73.5%, above the euro
zone average of 66%, according to European Union statistics on
income and living conditions.
Greece’s housing sector recovery has been driven by a
growing economy and foreign interest.
Apartment prices rose 3.2% in the first quarter compared
with the same period a year earlier, Bank of Greece data showed,
and the pace was up from a 2.3% increase in the fourth quarter.
The uptrend benefited all areas of the market – including
old and newly built apartments – and in all regions, although
price gains in the capital Athens led the way.
Prices rose 5.4% year-on-year in Athens, where home-sharing
platforms such as Airbnb and a “golden visa” program – a
renewable five-year resident’s permit in return for a
250,000-euro ($285,000) investment in real estate – have become
popular.
Greece’s 180 billion euro economy is expected to recover by
4.1% this year with growth picking up to 6.0% in 2022, according
to the latest EU Commission forecasts.
Following is a table on Greek apartment prices from Greece’s
central bank:
**************************************************************
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1
Index 61.1 59.6 59.0 60.1 64.4 67.2 68.9
Change y/y % -5.1 -2.4 -1.0 1.8 7.2 4.3 3.2
New (up to 5 years) 63.0 61.2 60.7 61.9 66.7 69.8 71.5
Change % -5.6 -3.0 -0.8 2.0 7.7 4.7 2.9
2.9
Old (older than 5 years) 59.8 58.6 57.9 58.9 63.0 65.5 67.3
Change % -4.7 -2.0 -1.2 1.7 6.9 4.0 3.4
—————————————————————-
* revised
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Angus MacSwan)