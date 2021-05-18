Greek residential property recovers solidly in first quarter despite pandemic

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

ATHENS — The recovery in Greece’s

residential real estate market continued in the first three

months of 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic which caused an

8.2% economic slump last year, central bank data showed on

Tuesday.

Greek house prices fell 42% between 2008 – when the

protracted recession began – and the end of 2017. The market was

hurt by property taxes imposed to plug budget deficits, tight

bank lending and a jobless rate that peaked at 27.8% in 2013.

But economic prospects improved thereafter with Greece

emerging from its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relying

on markets for funding.

Property accounts for a big chunk of household wealth in

Greece, where the home ownership rate is 73.5%, above the euro

zone average of 66%, according to European Union statistics on

income and living conditions.

Greece’s housing sector recovery has been driven by a

growing economy and foreign interest.

Apartment prices rose 3.2% in the first quarter compared

with the same period a year earlier, Bank of Greece data showed,

and the pace was up from a 2.3% increase in the fourth quarter.

The uptrend benefited all areas of the market – including

old and newly built apartments – and in all regions, although

price gains in the capital Athens led the way.

Prices rose 5.4% year-on-year in Athens, where home-sharing

platforms such as Airbnb and a “golden visa” program – a

renewable five-year resident’s permit in return for a

250,000-euro ($285,000) investment in real estate – have become

popular.

Greece’s 180 billion euro economy is expected to recover by

4.1% this year with growth picking up to 6.0% in 2022, according

to the latest EU Commission forecasts.

Following is a table on Greek apartment prices from Greece’s

central bank:

**************************************************************

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1

Index 61.1 59.6 59.0 60.1 64.4 67.2 68.9

Change y/y % -5.1 -2.4 -1.0 1.8 7.2 4.3 3.2

New (up to 5 years) 63.0 61.2 60.7 61.9 66.7 69.8 71.5

Change % -5.6 -3.0 -0.8 2.0 7.7 4.7 2.9

2.9

Old (older than 5 years) 59.8 58.6 57.9 58.9 63.0 65.5 67.3

Change % -4.7 -2.0 -1.2 1.7 6.9 4.0 3.4

—————————————————————-

* revised

source: Bank of Greece

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

