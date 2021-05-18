Gold prices hover near four-month high ahead of Fed minutes

Article content

Gold prices held steady near a four-month

high on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar, ahead of minutes

from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting that are

expected to shed more light on policymakers’ view on inflation.

Spot gold was flat at $1,866.54 per ounce by 0303

GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,874.80 in the

previous session.

U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,868.

“Gold surged aggressively since the start of the week around

the narrative that we could see inflation pick-up in an

environment where the Fed is resistant to tightening,” DailyFX

currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

“Against that backdrop, we’ve seen stronger commodity prices

in general and a weaker dollar. Certainly the price of gold has

been a notable reflection of that.”

The dollar index held close to a near three-month low

against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other

currency holders.

Gold prices have risen about $190 or more than 11% after

falling to a nine-month trough in early March, with gains driven

by a pullback in the U.S. currency and inflation expectations as

bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation.

Concerns over rising inflation intensified after U.S.