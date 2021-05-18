Gold prices hover near four-month high ahead of Fed minutes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Gold prices held steady near a four-month

high on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar, ahead of minutes

from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting that are

expected to shed more light on policymakers’ view on inflation.

Spot gold was flat at $1,866.54 per ounce by 0303

GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,874.80 in the

previous session.

U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,868.

“Gold surged aggressively since the start of the week around

the narrative that we could see inflation pick-up in an

environment where the Fed is resistant to tightening,” DailyFX

currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

“Against that backdrop, we’ve seen stronger commodity prices

in general and a weaker dollar. Certainly the price of gold has

been a notable reflection of that.”

The dollar index held close to a near three-month low

against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other

currency holders.

Gold prices have risen about $190 or more than 11% after

falling to a nine-month trough in early March, with gains driven

by a pullback in the U.S. currency and inflation expectations as

bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation.

Concerns over rising inflation intensified after U.S.

consumer prices in April rose 4.2% on-year, the fastest increase

in more than a decade.

Market participants are awaiting the release of minutes from

the U.S. Fed’s April 27-28 policy meeting at 1800 GMT.

The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low

until the economy reaches full employment and Fed officials have

repeatedly maintained they expect any rise in inflation to be

short-lived.

Silver fell 1% to $27.93 per ounce, moving further

away from a more than three-month high hit on Tuesday.

Palladium gained 0.1% to $2,905.78, while platinum

eased 0.3% to $1,215.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry

Jacob-Phillips)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR