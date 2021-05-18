Gold hovers near 4-month high as dollar eases; Fed minutes in focus

Article content

Gold prices inched up on Wednesday,

hovering near a four-month high on a weaker dollar, while

investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last

policy meeting as inflation worries persist.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,870 per ounce by 0044

GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,874.80 in the

previous session.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,869.60 per ounce.

* The dollar index held close to a near three-month

low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other

currency holders.

* Market participants are waiting for the release of minutes

from the U.S. Fed’s April 27-28 policy meeting at 1800 GMT for

further clarity on economic recovery and policymakers’ view on

inflation.

* Data on Tuesday showed U.S. homebuilding fell more than

expected in April, likely pulled down by soaring prices for

lumber and other materials.

* Concerns over rising inflation intensified as U.S.

consumer prices rose 4.2% in April from a year earlier, the

fastest increase in more than a decade.

* The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep interest rates

low until the economy reaches full employment and Fed officials

have repeatedly maintained they expect any rise in inflation to

be short-lived.

* World powers, including the United States, urged a truce

in the conflict as Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and

Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on

Tuesday.

* Palladium gained 0.2% to $2,907.09 per ounce,

silver eased 0.2% to $28.15, while platinum edged

0.2% higher to $1,220.50.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK CPI YY April

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY April1

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee releases the

minutes from its April 27-28 policy meeting

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)