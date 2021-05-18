Gold extends rally as weak dollar, inflation jitters lift appeal

Article content

Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, hitting their highest level in more than three-and-a-half months, as a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary pressure bolstered the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,869.12 per ounce by 0642 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,869.90.

“Gold ETFs have actually started to pick up again this month, which is positive because the market is reading higher inflation, at least over the short term,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“If the dollar continues to weaken, gold could catch fire, but much of this in Asia is pretty muted. The real key here is how gold is going to perform to London open.”

The dollar index slipped 0.2% to hit a one-week low against its rivals.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.7% to 1,035.93 tonnes on Monday, their highest since late-March.

In the wake of rising prices in the United States, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting due on Wednesday are expected to provide further clarity on the central bank’s monetary policy outlook and policymakers’ view on inflation.