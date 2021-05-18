Girls5eva Cast Takes A BuzzFeed Quiz

So, Season 1 of Girls5eva dropped on Peacock this month, and I kid you not, it’s probably my favorite new show of 2021.


Here’s what it’s about: After their one hit song gets sampled by a young new rapper, the women of Girls5eva reunite to take a second chance at fame and stardom.

To celebrate the show’s release, we had the cast — Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps — take a quiz to find out which iconic pop girl group they should be in.

So, what’s everyone’s go-to karaoke song? What did Busy do when she saw Law and Order: SVU filming outside her apartment? Watch the video to find out!

Now it’s your turn! Take the quiz to find out which iconic girl band you belong in and compare your results with the cast’s:

And be sure to watch Season 1 of Girls5eva, streaming on Peacock now!

