GetSwift to Host Business Update Conference Call on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access the call, please use the following information:

GetSwift Chief Executive Officer Bane Hunter, President and Co-Founder Joel MacDonald and Chief Operating Officer Rob Bardunias will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested shareholders can submit their questions ahead of the call via email to GSW@mzgroup.us and management will answer them during the Q&A period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here .

NEW YORK — GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO:GSW) (“GetSwift” or the “Company”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology, will hold a conference call on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to review reported fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results and introduce new business initiatives.

Article content

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145055 and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

A replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13720035

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”. The Corporation has filed and obtained a receipt for the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained under GetSwift’s corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006149/en/

Contacts

U.S. Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President – MZ North America

949-491-8235

GSW@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Investor Relations:

investors@getswift.co

#distro