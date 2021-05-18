Germany’s top court rejects complaint against ECB’s bond buying scheme

Article content

BERLIN — Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday rejected a complaint against the European Central Bank’s flagship bond-buying scheme, in a ruling that primes the euro zone economy for more stimulus once the bank’s pandemic-related emergency measures end.

The Karlsruhe judges said the bank had demonstrated that the 2.4 trillion euro ($2.9 trillion) Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), launched in 2015 to fight off deflation, was appropriate.

“Slowly but surely, Karlsruhe is losing its role of lender of last resort for German euro critics,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said of Tuesday’s ruling, which was welcomed by the finance ministry in Berlin.

One of the sponsors of the complaint against the PSPP was Peter Gauweiler, a former member of the governing CSU party and one of a handful of prominent and long-standing German critics of the ECB’s money-printing quantitative easing programs.

They have argued the ECB schemes jeopardize German taxpayers’ money and break a ban, enshrined in EU treaties, on the central bank financing governments.

Last May, the court ruled that lawmakers had failed to exercise sufficient control over the Bundesbank, which buys bonds on behalf of the ECB, and ordered Germany’s central bank to quit the scheme unless the ECB provided proof that it was necessary and appropriate.