Fox teams up with Rick and Morty co-creator on animated NFT series By Cointelegraph

The animated comedy series, dubbed “Krapopolis,” will be launched alongside a dedicated marketplace that will host the sale of tokenized digital goods including nonfungible tokens depicting the characters and artwork featured throughout the show. The show also hopes to reward its most devoted fans with tokens that unlock “exclusive social experiences.”

Fox Broadcasting Company has teamed up with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon to develop what they describe as the “first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain.”

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.