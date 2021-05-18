Fox teams up with Rick and Morty co-creator on animated NFT series By Cointelegraph

Fox teams up with Rick and Morty co-creator on animated NFT series
Fox Broadcasting Company has teamed up with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon to develop what they describe as the “first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain.”
The animated comedy series, dubbed “Krapopolis,” will be launched alongside a dedicated marketplace that will host the sale of tokenized digital goods including nonfungible tokens depicting the characters and artwork featured throughout the show. The show also hopes to reward its most devoted fans with tokens that unlock “exclusive social experiences.”
