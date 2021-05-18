For LNG developers, another year of canceled projects

Article content

This week’s decision by Australia’s Woodside Petroleum Ltd to pull out of a big Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) project was the latest blow to a sector that has been heralded for its growth prospects worldwide.

Demand for super-cooled LNG has surged in recent years as large energy-consuming nations like China and India wean themselves off dirtier coal. Demand is expected to keep hitting fresh highs, but three North American projects have stopped development in the past few months, as customers remain hesitant to sign long-term purchase agreements needed for financing.

LNG terminals, where gas is cooled into a liquid for shipping via tanker, take roughly four years to build. Investors in new projects are wary of oversupply in coming years after Qatar Petroleum, the world’s biggest and lowest-cost LNG producer, announced big expansion plans in February.

To be sure, there are still a dozen North American projects in the works that could decide to kick off construction later this year. But that’s no different from 2020 and 2019, when numerous projects were delayed or killed. Only one project started construction in 2020.

Global demand rose 0.4% in 2020 to a record 356 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG or 47 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, according to the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL). One billion cubic feet of gas can supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.