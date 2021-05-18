Famous analyst calls $43K Bitcoin price ‘logical’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Famous analyst calls $43K Bitcoin price ‘logical’

may have lost 35% since its all-time highs of $64,500, but its current price is actually “logical.”

That’s according to veteran analyst John Bollinger, creator of the Bollinger bands trading indicator.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp) with Bollinger bands. Source: TradingView