EY invests $100 million to expand blockchain product suite, launches DeFi contract simulator By Cointelegraph

EY invests $100 million to expand blockchain product suite, launches DeFi contract simulator
“Big Four” accounting firm, Ernst & Young Global Limited, or EY, is continuing to invest heavily in blockchain, investing $100 million into engineering and developing distributed ledger technologies for a range of enterprise applications.
On May 17, EY revealed its second-generation of Smart Contract & Token Review tools through its EY Blockchain Analyzer product suite, including a testing studio allowing simulated smart contract execution for complex decentralized finance, or DeFi, applications.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.