EY invests $100 million to expand blockchain product suite, launches DeFi contract simulator By Cointelegraph

EY invests $100 million to expand blockchain product suite, launches DeFi contract simulator

Matilda Colman
“Big Four” accounting firm, Ernst & Young Global Limited, or EY, is continuing to invest heavily in blockchain, investing $100 million into engineering and developing distributed ledger technologies for a range of enterprise applications.

On May 17, EY revealed its second-generation of Smart Contract & Token Review tools through its EY Blockchain Analyzer product suite, including a testing studio allowing simulated smart contract execution for complex decentralized finance, or DeFi, applications.