EU lawmakers give final approval to bloc’s green transition fund

Article content

BRUSSELS — The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved the European Union’s multi-billion euro fund to support countries as they wind down fossil fuel industries, as the bloc overhauls its economy to fight climate change.

The 17.5 billion euro ($21.37 billion) Just Transition Fund (JTF) combines cash from the EU’s budget and its COVID-19 recovery fund.

It will support communities most affected by plans to shut down coal, peat and oil shale sectors, or other emissions-intensive industries, and replace them with low-carbon industries and jobs — a transformation seen as key to meeting the EU’s target to eliminate its net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

EU lawmakers approved the fund with 615 votes in favor, 35 against and 46 abstentions. The JTF needs final approval from the EU’s 27 countries, expected in June, but that is a formal procedure and will not change any details.

“JTF is a key tool to ensure the transition towards climate neutral economy happens in a fair way, leaving no one behind,” Greek lawmaker Manolis Kefalogiannis, parliament’s lead legislator on the fund, told the assembly on Monday.

German Green lawmaker Niklas Nienass praised the terms of the fund, which cannot be spent on nuclear energy or fossil fuels including natural gas.