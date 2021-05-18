Ethereum-based DeFi platform DeversiFi raises $5M in strategic investments By Cointelegraph

Ethereum-based DeFi platform DeversiFi raises $5M in strategic investments
DeversiFi, an Ethereum-based layer-two decentralized finance platform, has secured $5 million in strategic investments from some of crypto’s biggest venture capital firms, sending a strong signal that demand for DeFi opportunities remains strong.
DeversiFi intends to make DeFi trading more accessible, allowing users to invest, trade and send tokens without having to pay gas fees. The platform announced its DVF governance token on March 25 with a fixed supply of 100 million. The decentralized exchange relaunched as DeversiFi 2.0 in June 2020, incorporating the Starkware kSTARK layer-two scaling technology.
