Essential that economic support not withdrawn too soon, says ECB’s Lagarde By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will stick to its commitment to shield the euro zone’s economy as uncertainty about the path of the pandemic remains high and authorities shouldn’t withdraw support too soon, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.
“It’s essential that monetary and fiscal support are not withdrawn too soon,” Lagarde told an online event with school pupils. “As far as the ECB is concerned we will stand by our commitment … to protect Europe’s economy.”
