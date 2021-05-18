EOS Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $8.5195 by 21:48 (01:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.40% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $8.2743B, or 0.42% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $8.5062 to $9.4754 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 37.73%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.3389B or 2.37% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $8.5062 to $11.9200 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 62.93% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,720.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.25% on the day.

was trading at $3,191.07 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.09%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $774.5775B or 39.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $374.3621B or 19.10% of the total cryptocurrency market value.