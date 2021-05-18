Emma Stone Thinks She Weirded Out Leonardo DiCaprio

Stars, they’re just like us.

Emma Stone is a talented actor, there’s no denying it.

See: La La Land, Easy A, Crazy Stupid Love, etc.

But before she was an award-winning actor, she was just like us: obsessed with Titanic and ofc, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Fast-forward 20 years and Leo is suddenly giving Emma her very first Oscar for her work in La La Land.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Talk about a dream come true.

“I’d seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo,” Emma said about the experience.


Eddy Chen / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

“I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it.”

Now, though, Emma is convinced her past obsession is a little off-putting to the Titanic star.


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

“I think he probably thinks I’m like a little weird, cause whenever I see him, I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, just in little moments when you’re at the same event or something. He’s very sweet though.”


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

So, take it from Emma Stone — having a poster (or a wall of posters) with that one celeb you’re obsessed with doesn’t mean you can’t receive an Oscar from them one day.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

It just might be a little awkward.

You can see Emma Stone in her newest film Cruella, available on May 28.

