Elon Musk Loses World’s Second-Richest Rank as Tesla Dips By CoinQuora



Elon Musk Loses World’s Second-Richest Rank as Tesla Dips



Elon Musk loses his second-richest position in the world.

LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault replaces Musk to the second-richest rank.

Musk’s recent action affected the entire crypto market and dipping the price of Tesla (NASDAQ:).

Based on Bloomberg’s report, Elon Musk has lost the second-richest position in the world. As Tesla’s CEO and founder of SpaceX, he lost his ranking after losing a total of $3.16 billion in one day.

On another note, he lost his spot to the 72-year old LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. Musk’s fortune has dropped about $9.1 billion this year, while Arnault has climbed the most. More so, LVMH CEO added $47 billion to his total net worth, now having $161.2 billion.

