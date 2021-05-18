Elon Musk Loses World’s Second-Richest Rank as Tesla Dips By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Elon Musk Loses World’s Second-Richest Rank as Tesla Dips
  • Elon Musk loses his second-richest position in the world.
  • LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault replaces Musk to the second-richest rank.
  • Musk’s recent action affected the entire crypto market and dipping the price of Tesla (NASDAQ:).

Based on Bloomberg’s report, Elon Musk has lost the second-richest position in the world. As Tesla’s CEO and founder of SpaceX, he lost his ranking after losing a total of $3.16 billion in one day.

On another note, he lost his spot to the 72-year old LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. Musk’s fortune has dropped about $9.1 billion this year, while Arnault has climbed the most. More so, LVMH CEO added $47 billion to his total net worth, now having $161.2 billion.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR