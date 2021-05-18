ECB’s Villeroy plays down inflation risks, says ECB policy should stay very accommodative By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday that he did not think there was “any risk of a durable return of inflation” in the euro zone, and that the ECB’s monetary policy should remain very accommodative.

“As of today, there is no risk of a durable return of inflation in the euro zone and therefore, it goes without saying, there is no doubt that the monetary policy of the ECB will remain very accommodative,” Villeroy, who is also Bank of France governor, told a webcast of the Cercle des Economistes.

U.S. and euro zone bond yields rose last week after higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price data stoked concerns about sustained inflation.

