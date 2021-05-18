Dollar steadies before Fed minutes, bitcoin stumbles

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar steadied but

remained near a six-year low against its Canadian counterpart

and nursed losses against European currencies as expectations

that U.S. interest rates will remain low undermined the

greenback.

The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent

meeting due later on Wednesday are expected to confirm that

policymakers think a rate hike is still in the distance.

Investors will also be scrutinizing consumer price data in

Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how

quickly major economies will be forced to rein in their

accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the

dollar’s trend in the medium term.

“I’m most concerned about the relative strength of

inflation,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at

Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

“The recent release of U.S. consumer prices printed quite

high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests

the pace of normalization in the United States will be faster.

Dollar selling may not last much longer.”

Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback traded

at C$1.2076, close to its weakest since May 2015.

The British pound bought $1.4182, which was near

its strongest level since late February.

The euro was steady at $1.2219.

The dollar was little changed at 109.02 yen and

0.8982 Swiss franc.

Data last week showing U.S. consumer prices rose 4.2% in

April from a year earlier was the fastest increase in more than

a decade, which stunned investors.

Fed policymakers have said this is a temporary spike and

reiterated that they expect interest rates to remain low, which

has taken some steam out of the dollar, but not all are

convinced by the Fed’s persuasion.

The dollar index against a basket of six major

currencies was quoted at 89.833, close to the lowest since late

February.

Expectations for policy tightening in Canada and the gradual

lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Britain have lifted both

countries’ currencies, but any suggestion of benign inflation

could help the greenback recoup some of its losses.

Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars

eased slightly as the Antipodeans struggled to break

through heavy technical resistance, but sentiment remains

positive due to rising commodity prices, some traders said.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin fell to a

three-month low of $40,548, and rival digital currency ether

dropped 5.7% to $3,197 amid market jitters after

China banned its financial institutions and payment companies

from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0209 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2219 $1.2224 -0.04% +0.01% +1.2232 +1.2218

Dollar/Yen 109.0200 108.9050 +0.12% +5.56% +109.0700 +108.8900

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8982 0.8977 +0.01% +1.48% +0.8983 +0.8972

Sterling/Dollar 1.4182 1.4189 -0.04% +3.82% +1.4199 +1.4181

Dollar/Canadian 1.2076 1.2061 +0.16% -5.14% +1.2080 +1.2062

Aussie/Dollar 0.7781 0.7791 -0.12% +1.15% +0.7797 +0.7779

NZ 0.7231 0.7239 -0.12% +0.69% +0.7246 +0.7231

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

