Dollar steadies before Fed minutes, bitcoin stumbles

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar steadied but
remained near a six-year low against its Canadian counterpart
and nursed losses against European currencies as expectations
that U.S. interest rates will remain low undermined the
greenback.
The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent
meeting due later on Wednesday are expected to confirm that
policymakers think a rate hike is still in the distance.
Investors will also be scrutinizing consumer price data in
Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how
quickly major economies will be forced to rein in their
accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the
dollar’s trend in the medium term.
“I’m most concerned about the relative strength of
inflation,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
“The recent release of U.S. consumer prices printed quite
high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests
the pace of normalization in the United States will be faster.
Dollar selling may not last much longer.”
Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback traded
at C$1.2076, close to its weakest since May 2015.
The British pound bought $1.4182, which was near
its strongest level since late February.
The euro was steady at $1.2219.
The dollar was little changed at 109.02 yen and
0.8982 Swiss franc.
Data last week showing U.S. consumer prices rose 4.2% in
April from a year earlier was the fastest increase in more than
a decade, which stunned investors.
Fed policymakers have said this is a temporary spike and
reiterated that they expect interest rates to remain low, which
has taken some steam out of the dollar, but not all are
convinced by the Fed’s persuasion.
The dollar index against a basket of six major
currencies was quoted at 89.833, close to the lowest since late
February.
Expectations for policy tightening in Canada and the gradual
lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Britain have lifted both
countries’ currencies, but any suggestion of benign inflation
could help the greenback recoup some of its losses.
Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars
eased slightly as the Antipodeans struggled to break
through heavy technical resistance, but sentiment remains
positive due to rising commodity prices, some traders said.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin fell to a
three-month low of $40,548, and rival digital currency ether
dropped 5.7% to $3,197 amid market jitters after
China banned its financial institutions and payment companies
from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.
