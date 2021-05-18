Dollar steadies before Fed minutes, bitcoin stumbles

Article content

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar steadied but

remained near a six-year low against its Canadian counterpart

and nursed losses against European currencies as expectations

that U.S. interest rates will remain low undermined the

greenback.

The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent

meeting due later on Wednesday are expected to confirm that

policymakers think a rate hike is still in the distance.

Investors will also be scrutinizing consumer price data in

Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how

quickly major economies will be forced to rein in their

accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the

dollar’s trend in the medium term.

“I’m most concerned about the relative strength of

inflation,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at

Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

“The recent release of U.S. consumer prices printed quite

high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests

the pace of normalization in the United States will be faster.

Dollar selling may not last much longer.”

Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback traded

at C$1.2076, close to its weakest since May 2015.

The British pound bought $1.4182, which was near