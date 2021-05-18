Dollar slides to 2-1/2 month low as Fed rate hike fears subside

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar dipped on Tuesday

for the fourth straight session, reaching its lowest level

against a basket of currencies since late February on waning

fears that inflation spikes could prompt the Federal Reserve to

raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.

U.S. Treasury yields stalled as investors grew more

confident that the Fed will hold off on tightening its

accommodative monetary policy, despite worrisome indicators that

booming demand and scarce supply are sending prices soaring.

Those price increases have stoked fears of longer-term

inflation, despite the central bank’s assurances that the spikes

will be transitory.

“The market has come around to the Fed’s expectation that

inflation is set to rise over near term but will plateau and

decline in the coming months,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market

analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

“The perception is the Fed could lag other central banks in

normalizing its policies.”

Several Fed policymakers are expected to speak this week and

the U.S. central bank is due to release the minutes from its

April policy meeting on Wednesday, all of which will be parsed

for any signs of a shift in its economic outlook.