Dollar slides to 2-1/2 month low as Fed rate hike fears subside

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

NEW YORK — The dollar dipped on Tuesday

for the fourth straight session, reaching its lowest level

against a basket of currencies since late February on waning

fears that inflation spikes could prompt the Federal Reserve to

raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.

U.S. Treasury yields stalled as investors grew more

confident that the Fed will hold off on tightening its

accommodative monetary policy, despite worrisome indicators that

booming demand and scarce supply are sending prices soaring.

Those price increases have stoked fears of longer-term

inflation, despite the central bank’s assurances that the spikes

will be transitory.

“The market has come around to the Fed’s expectation that

inflation is set to rise over near term but will plateau and

decline in the coming months,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market

analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

“The perception is the Fed could lag other central banks in

normalizing its policies.”

Several Fed policymakers are expected to speak this week and

the U.S. central bank is due to release the minutes from its

April policy meeting on Wednesday, all of which will be parsed

for any signs of a shift in its economic outlook.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“As long as the Fed maintains this very dovish policy

stance, that’s going to leave the dollar vulnerable,” Manimbo

added. “Having said that, the Fed signaling a change in course

might not be that long in the offing if we see strong data,

especially in the job market and inflation.”

The dollar index was last down 0.48% at 89.747.

The progress of COVID-19 vaccine deployment and easing of

measures to contain the pandemic have lifted higher-risk

currencies that stand to benefit most from economic revival.

For an interactive graphic on worldwide vaccine rollout and

access, click here https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access.

The euro gained 0.63% to $1.223, passing its

highest level since Feb. 25, and the dollar fell 0.25% to 108.89

Japanese yen.

The British pound, buoyed by the lifting of

COVID-19 restrictions, passed the $1.42 level for the first time

since Feb. 24.

“It’s a good day for the pound,” Manimbo said. “The Bank of

England has upgraded outlook for the UK economy and the pound is

starting to bear the fruit of that. Britain’s strong vaccine

rollout has pulled growth forward.”

Rising oil prices supported the Norwegian crown and

helped boost the Canadian dollar to a six-year high.

Bitcoin dipped 1.9% to a more than three-month

low, extending its slide after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk

dampened enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency over the weekend.

Rival digital currency ether rose 2.48% to

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

$3,363.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:24PM (1924 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 89.7370 90.1840 -0.48% -0.271% +90.2040 +89.6890

Euro/Dollar $1.2228 $1.2152 +0.63% +0.08% +$1.2234 +$1.2153

Dollar/Yen 108.8900 109.1750 -0.25% +5.43% +109.2750 +108.8550

Euro/Yen 133.14 132.73 +0.31% +4.90% +133.1600 +132.7000

Dollar/Swiss 0.8966 0.9033 -0.73% +1.35% +0.9035 +0.8961

Sterling/Dollar $1.4191 $1.4139 +0.38% +3.88% +$1.4220 +$1.4135

Dollar/Canadian 1.2053 1.2068 -0.11% -5.33% +1.2081 +1.2014

Aussie/Dollar $0.7803 $0.7770 +0.40% +1.40% +$0.7813 +$0.7765

Euro/Swiss 1.0964 1.0974 -0.09% +1.45% +1.0982 +1.0952

Euro/Sterling 0.8615 0.8593 +0.26% -3.60% +0.8619 +0.8582

NZ $0.7252 $0.7216 +0.50% +0.99% +$0.7271 +$0.7211

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.2065 8.2570 -0.49% -4.31% +8.2580 +8.1795

Euro/Norway 10.0363 10.0345 +0.02% -4.11% +10.0530 +10.0019

Dollar/Sweden 8.2757 8.3285 -0.03% +0.97% +8.3434 +8.2743

Euro/Sweden 10.1195 10.1225 -0.03% +0.43% +10.1486 +10.1155

(Reporting by Stephen Culp;

Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Dan Grebler)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR