Dollar left wounded, Fed minutes and inflation in focus

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar teetered near a
six-year low against its Canadian counterpart and nursed losses
against European currencies as expectations that U.S. interest
rates will remain low undermined the greenback.
The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent
meeting due later on Wednesday are expected to confirm that
policymakers think a rate hike is still in the distance.
Investors will also be scrutinizing consumer price data in
Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how
quickly major economies will be forced to rein in their
accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the
dollar’s trend in the medium term.
“I’m most concerned about the relative strength of
inflation,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
“The recent release of U.S. consumer prices printed quite
high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests
the pace of normalization in the United States will be faster.
Dollar selling may not last much longer.”
Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback traded
at C$1.2069, close to its weakest since May 2015.
The British pound bought $1.4188, which was near
its strongest level since late February.
The euro was steady at $1.2223.
The dollar was little changed at 108.90 yen and
0.8976 Swiss franc.
Data last week showing U.S. consumer prices rose 4.2% in
April from a year earlier was the fastest increase in more than
a decade, which stunned investors.
Fed policymakers have said this is a temporary spike and
reiterated that they expect interest rates to remain low, which
has taken some steam out of the dollar, but not all are
convinced by the Fed’s persuasion.
Expectations for policy tightening in Canada and the gradual
lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Britain have lifted both
countries’ currencies, but any suggestion of benign inflation
could help the greenback recoup some of its losses.
Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars
held onto recent gains, but traders are closing
watching commodity prices to determine whether the Antipodeans
will break out of their recent trading range.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin stabilized
at $43,253, and rival digital currency ether traded
at $3,409, but some jitters remain after China banned its
financial institutions and payment companies from providing
services related to cryptocurrency transactions.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0017 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2224 +0.00% +0.05% +1.2225 +1.2221
Dollar/Yen 108.9050 108.9050 +0.04% +5.48% +108.9600 +108.8900
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.8976 0.8977 +0.00% +1.47% +0.8978 +0.8975
Sterling/Dollar 1.4188 1.4189 -0.01% +3.85% +1.4191 +1.4181
Dollar/Canadian 1.2069 1.2061 +0.07% -5.21% +1.2074 +1.2062
Aussie/Dollar 0.7788 0.7791 -0.03% +1.24% +0.7797 +0.7784
NZ 0.7237 0.7239 -0.01% +0.79% +0.7245 +0.7237
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)