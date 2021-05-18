Dollar left wounded, Fed minutes and inflation in focus

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar teetered near a

six-year low against its Canadian counterpart and nursed losses

against European currencies as expectations that U.S. interest

rates will remain low undermined the greenback.

The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent

meeting due later on Wednesday are expected to confirm that

policymakers think a rate hike is still in the distance.

Investors will also be scrutinizing consumer price data in

Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how

quickly major economies will be forced to rein in their

accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the

dollar’s trend in the medium term.

“I’m most concerned about the relative strength of

inflation,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at

Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

“The recent release of U.S. consumer prices printed quite

high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests

the pace of normalization in the United States will be faster.

Dollar selling may not last much longer.”

Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback traded

at C$1.2069, close to its weakest since May 2015.

The British pound bought $1.4188, which was near

its strongest level since late February.

The euro was steady at $1.2223.

The dollar was little changed at 108.90 yen and

0.8976 Swiss franc.

Data last week showing U.S. consumer prices rose 4.2% in

April from a year earlier was the fastest increase in more than

a decade, which stunned investors.

Fed policymakers have said this is a temporary spike and

reiterated that they expect interest rates to remain low, which

has taken some steam out of the dollar, but not all are

convinced by the Fed’s persuasion.

Expectations for policy tightening in Canada and the gradual

lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Britain have lifted both

countries’ currencies, but any suggestion of benign inflation

could help the greenback recoup some of its losses.

Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars

held onto recent gains, but traders are closing

watching commodity prices to determine whether the Antipodeans

will break out of their recent trading range.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin stabilized

at $43,253, and rival digital currency ether traded

at $3,409, but some jitters remain after China banned its

financial institutions and payment companies from providing

services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

Currency bid prices at 0017 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2224 +0.00% +0.05% +1.2225 +1.2221

Dollar/Yen 108.9050 108.9050 +0.04% +5.48% +108.9600 +108.8900

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8976 0.8977 +0.00% +1.47% +0.8978 +0.8975

Sterling/Dollar 1.4188 1.4189 -0.01% +3.85% +1.4191 +1.4181

Dollar/Canadian 1.2069 1.2061 +0.07% -5.21% +1.2074 +1.2062

Aussie/Dollar 0.7788 0.7791 -0.03% +1.24% +0.7797 +0.7784

NZ 0.7237 0.7239 -0.01% +0.79% +0.7245 +0.7237

Dollar/Dollar

