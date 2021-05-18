Dollar drops as yield support fades amid expectations of low U.S. rates

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar plumbed a six-year

trough against the Canadian dollar and teetered near multi-month

lows versus European currencies on Tuesday, as Treasury yields

stalled amid renewed expectations the United States will not

hike interest rates anytime soon.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday

reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to

rise until next year, fueling a further decline in bets that

inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner.

This week a host of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak,

and the U.S. central bank will also release minutes from its

most recent meeting, which may give indications about where

monetary policy is headed this year.

However, the growing consensus is that the Fed will tolerate

what it sees as a temporary acceleration in inflation, which

will keep the dollar lower against most major currencies.

“The most important point is where are yields headed,” said

Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG

Securities. “Yields are capped, reflecting expectations that

U.S. monetary policy will remain easy,” Ishikawa added.

“This places the dollar under downward pressure.”

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stood

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

at 1.6454%, extending a pullback from a five-week high reached

last week.

The dollar traded at $1.2164 against the euro,

close to the weakest since Feb. 26.

The British pound rose to $1.4177 to reach its

strongest since late February. Sterling has been buoyed recently

as investors cheer the gradual lifting of strict coronavirus

restrictions.

The Canadian dollar advanced to a six-year high of

C$1.2030 against the greenback, aided by a rise in oil prices.

The dollar held steady at 109.19 yen. The currency

pair has been locked in a narrow range amid worries about

Japan’s slow pace of vaccinations and weakness in the greenback.

The yen fell against the British pound and the

Antipodean currencies after data showed

Japan’s economy contracted more than expected due to coronavirus

infections.

Some investors were already scaling back expectations for a

Fed rate hike this year, and Kaplan’s comments gave traders even

more incentive to sell the dollar.

The onshore yuan edged up to 6.4279 per dollar,

not far from an almost three-year high reached last week.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars

also rose against their U.S. counterpart.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin rose 3.85%

to $45,272 but was still close to a three-month low amid doubts

about Tesla’s boss Elon Musk’s enthusiasm for the digital asset.

Rival digital currency ether rose 6.95% to

$3,509, steading from a two-week low reached on Monday.

========================================================

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Currency bid prices at 0458 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2164 $1.2152 +0.10% -0.44% +1.2169 +1.2153

Dollar/Yen 109.1950 109.1750 +0.02% +5.72% +109.2750 +109.1300

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9018 0.9033 -0.13% +1.96% +0.9035 +0.9017

Sterling/Dollar 1.4170 1.4139 +0.22% +3.72% +1.4177 +1.4135

Dollar/Canadian 1.2043 1.2068 -0.20% -5.42% +1.2071 +1.2030

Aussie/Dollar 0.7786 0.7770 +0.23% +1.23% +0.7797 +0.7765

NZ 0.7234 0.7216 +0.28% +0.77% +0.7242 +0.7211

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR