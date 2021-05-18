Dollar drops as yield support fades amid expectations of low U.S. rates

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar plumbed a six-year

trough against the Canadian dollar and teetered near multi-month

lows versus European currencies on Tuesday, as Treasury yields

stalled amid renewed expectations the United States will not

hike interest rates anytime soon.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday

reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to

rise until next year, fueling a further decline in bets that

inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner.

This week a host of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak,

and the U.S. central bank will also release minutes from its

most recent meeting, which may give indications about where

monetary policy is headed this year.

However, the growing consensus is that the Fed will tolerate

what it sees as a temporary acceleration in inflation, which

will keep the dollar lower against most major currencies.

“The most important point is where are yields headed,” said

Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG

Securities. “Yields are capped, reflecting expectations that

U.S. monetary policy will remain easy,” Ishikawa added.

“This places the dollar under downward pressure.”

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stood