Dear Evan Hansen Fans React To Movie Trailer Debut

How do you do, fellow kids?
Like, how exactly are we supposed to believe that 27-year-old star Ben Platt is a teenager, when he is very obviously not?
In the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Ben is reprising his role as socially anxious high schooler Evan Hansen, the role which first skyrocketed him to fame.
There were a lot of jokes about it:
This fan even came prepared with an alternate casting choice:
And even though it’s pretty hard to get past, this fan reminded everyone that we seem to deal with it just fine in other shows:
Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters on September 24. Will you be watching it? Let us know in the comments below, and if you liked what you read, give these Twitter users a follow to make your timeline a more fun place to be!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!