Dear Evan Hansen Fans React To Movie Trailer Debut

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

How do you do, fellow kids?

Like, how exactly are we supposed to believe that 27-year-old star Ben Platt is a teenager, when he is very obviously not?

In the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Ben is reprising his role as socially anxious high schooler Evan Hansen, the role which first skyrocketed him to fame.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

There were a lot of jokes about it:

i got a message about the dear evan hansen trailer while watching it and wanted to be like “haha i’m watching too” and i accidentally got the best fucking screenshot imaginable


@alisousa4 / Via Twitter: @alisousa4

i understand why they cast Ben Platt as Evan Hansen, i don’t understand why they made him look about ten years older than he is. i honest to god thought this was Kyle Mooney at first.


@tahukann / Via Twitter: @tahukann

This fan even came prepared with an alternate casting choice:

since evan hansen is trending….. lets appreciate what could have been ie andrew barth feldman who is the Actual age of evan and connor in the musical


Twitter: @voiceofernst

And even though it’s pretty hard to get past, this fan reminded everyone that we seem to deal with it just fine in other shows:

people criticizing ben for being too old to be in dear evan hansen like they don’t watch outerbanks, euphoria, 13rw, vampire diaries, glee, mean girls etc


@BBstan__ / Via Twitter: @BBstan__

Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters on September 24. Will you be watching it? Let us know in the comments below, and if you liked what you read, give these Twitter users a follow to make your timeline a more fun place to be!

