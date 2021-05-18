Dax Shepard Explains How He Got Banned From Conan

“For him, what a disaster.”
Back in 2004, the actor made an appearance on the late night show at the height of his addiction and things didn’t go so well.
“Professionally, the only wreckage I really had while I was an addict was I went on Conan,” Dax said on Blake Griffin’s “The Pursuit of Healthiness” podcast.
He continued, “I had done the pre-interview in a blackout and I woke up to the hotel security shaking me awake, and I was with a stranger and the stranger had peed the bed, or I had peed the bed, someone had peed the bed.”
Dax added that his publicist had convinced the security guard to open the room because he had to be on the talk show in less than 20 minutes.
“I show up on the show, I don’t know what he’s talking about. I can tell he’s queuing me up for stories I’ve told, but I don’t know any of the stories. So, I’m just doing what I can to be funny out there and I am a mess,” Dax explained.
While Dax says that while the audience “dug” the interview, for Conan, it was a mess.
“So I was banned from that show for some years, until I got sober and I got myself back on it and now I’ve been on it a bazillion times, but that was probably the only career wreckage-y thing I did,” Dax concluded.
And while Dax was embarrassed by the interview, Conan has previously said Dax was nowhere near his worst guest.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!