Corn jumps 1.5% as USDA pegs planting behind forecast

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures rose 1.5% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged planting progress behind market expectations, stoking concerns over global supply.

Wheat rose 1% while soybeans also climbed 1%.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1.5% at $6.62-1/2 a bushel by 0422 GMT, having closed 1.4% higher in the previous session shortly after prices hit an April 28 low of $6.33.

The USDA said U.S. farmers had planted 80% of their intended corn acres, as of Sunday, up from 67% a week earlier and the five-year average of 68%. However, analysts polled by Reuters had expected a range of 79% to 88%.

Concerns about global supply shortfalls arose amid strong global demand. Meanwhile, the USDA planting progress report has been driving up gains, according to traders and analysts.

“Global supplies are tight, and the USDA report is fueling that,” said Phin Ziebll, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

Private exporters reported the sale of 1.7 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. It was the fourth corn sale of more than 1 million tonnes to China this month.