Corn edges lower, China demand and global supply fears cap losses

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell more than 0.5% on Wednesday, though strong demand from China and concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.7% at $6.54 a bushel by 0137 GMT, having gained 0.9% in the previous session.

* The most-active soybean futures were down 0.4% to $15.68-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8% in the previous session.

* The most-active wheat futures were down 1.3% at $6.89-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $6.89 a bushel – the lowest since April 22. Wheat closed down 0.3% on Tuesday.

* The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday morning that private exporters reported the sale of 1.36 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the second day in a row the country has booked a purchase of at least 1 million tonnes of the yellow grain.

* The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition. That was down 1 percentage point from the previous week while analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected a one-point improvement.

* Soybean planting was 61% complete as of Sunday, ahead of the analyst estimate of 60%, according to the USDA.