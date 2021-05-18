Copper Rises With Industrial Metals as Supply Risks Buoy Rally

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Copper rose toward a record as the potential for tighter regulation and higher taxes in Chile fuel concerns about the long-term supply outlook.

The world’s biggest copper producer just elected an assembly that places the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of the left wing. The makeup is likely to leave miners facing tougher rules around the environment and mineral rights, and could add momentum to a bill that would create one of the heaviest tax burdens in the global industry. In Peru, the leading presidential candidate wants to impose a tax on copper sales.

That’s adding to concerns about tight supply at the same time demand surges. More immediately, the threat of labor disruptions continues to hang over the market after BHP Group requested a mediation process to avert a strike at a remote operations center in Santiago that serves Escondida and Spence copper mines.

Copper had stumbled with other industrial materials after climbing to a record last week as China stepped up efforts to cool the commodities surge that’s fanning fears of global inflation. Citigroup Inc. recommended buying on the dips as Beijing could “easily run out of options” to contain costs without making a U-turn in the ongoing domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes.