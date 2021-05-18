Colonial Pipeline nomination system shut Tuesday

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Gas pumps are roped off with a tape indicating a lack of gasoline at a gas station in Washington, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Colonial Pipeline’s nomination system was shut on Tuesday, leaving shippers unable to plan fuel shipments, according to two market sources familiar with the system.
Colonial, which operates the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, did not immediately respond to request for comment on the nomination system shutdown. The pipeline was the subject of a ransomware attack more than a week ago.
