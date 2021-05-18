Colombian peso nears one month high in catch-up trade, Latam FX muted

Article content

Colombia’s peso rose in catch-up trade on

Tuesday as dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve buoyed

risk assets, while the Chilean peso recovered from its worst day

in more than four months.

Colombia’s peso rose 0.7% to a near one-month high

after a long weekend, supported by data last week that showed

the Colombian economy grew by more than expected in the first

quarter.

But anti-government protests, which began in late-April

against a now withdrawn tax reform, have dampened Colombia’s

economic outlook and had sent the peso to a six-month low

recently.

Gains in oil prices also supported the peso, as investors

bet on a boost to crude demand from Europe and the United States

reopening their economies.

“The energy complex is shrugging off angst surrounding

COVID-19 flare-ups in Asia, as the global reopening is set to

translate into an incredible demand story this summer,” analysts

at TD Securities wrote in a note.

Broader sentiment was widely risk-on, as comments from the

Fed on Monday suggested that U.S. interest rates would be static

until at least next year. This weighed on the dollar and

Treasury yields, helping riskier assets.

Positive economic growth data also helped sentiment, while