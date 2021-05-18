Colombian peso nears one month high in catch-up trade, Latam FX muted

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Colombia’s peso rose in catch-up trade on

Tuesday as dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve buoyed

risk assets, while the Chilean peso recovered from its worst day

in more than four months.

Colombia’s peso rose 0.7% to a near one-month high

after a long weekend, supported by data last week that showed

the Colombian economy grew by more than expected in the first

quarter.

But anti-government protests, which began in late-April

against a now withdrawn tax reform, have dampened Colombia’s

economic outlook and had sent the peso to a six-month low

recently.

Gains in oil prices also supported the peso, as investors

bet on a boost to crude demand from Europe and the United States

reopening their economies.

“The energy complex is shrugging off angst surrounding

COVID-19 flare-ups in Asia, as the global reopening is set to

translate into an incredible demand story this summer,” analysts

at TD Securities wrote in a note.

Broader sentiment was widely risk-on, as comments from the

Fed on Monday suggested that U.S. interest rates would be static

until at least next year. This weighed on the dollar and

Treasury yields, helping riskier assets.

Positive economic growth data also helped sentiment, while

rising inflation expectations this year saw many emerging market

central banks either beginning to tighten policy, or signaling

that they will.

Brazil’s real, which has benefited from a tightening

spree by the central bank, was muted on Tuesday, after the

government raised its inflation and economic growth outlook for

2021.

Chile’s peso rose 0.5% after marking its worst day in

more than four months on Monday.

“We think the peso might be due a pause while the market

digests the negative implications of the constitutional assembly

elections, particularly if copper prices stall,” strategists at

Deutsche Bank wrote in a client note.

Chilean stocks recovered from their worst day in

more than a year, after the country’s ruling center-right

coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the

body that will draft a new constitution, increasing the chances

of more radical, investment-unfriendly proposals.

Data showed the Chilean economy grew lesser-than-expected in

the first quarter.

Mexico’s peso dropped 0.3% as talks began on Monday

over the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Free

Trade Commission, which centers on the trade accord that last

year replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1831 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1334.80 1.78

MSCI LatAm 2512.76 0.32

Brazil Bovespa 123361.09 0.34

Mexico IPC 49882.99 1.04

Chile IPSA 4102.09 -1.1

Argentina MerVal 56030.37 -0.115

Colombia COLCAP 1270.94 -1.46

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2542 0.22

Mexico peso 19.8500 -0.41

Chile peso 712.3 0.41

Colombia peso 3658.88 0.66

Peru sol 3.74 -0.72

Argentina peso (interbank) 94.1600 -0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) 153 0.00

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

