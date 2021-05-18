Coinbase to raise $1.25B via debt securities for institutional investors By Cointelegraph

Coinbase to raise $1.25B via debt securities for institutional investors
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase seeks to raise $1.25 billion in funds through a proposed private offering for institutional buyers.
According to an announcement on Monday, the offering will be in the form of convertible senior notes due 2026, available only for institutional investors th manage a minimum of $100 million in securities issued by other companies. These investors are defined as such pursuant to Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act.
