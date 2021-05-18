China’s yuan firms as dollar drops on U.S. rate outlook

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan strengthened on

Tuesday as investors tempered earlier expectations that the U.S.

central bank could hike interest rates soon, weighing on the

dollar.

But traders said a robust U.S. economic recovery and strong

commodities would put a floor under a falling dollar index.

“There’s likely to be a limit to the downside for the U.S.

dollar,” said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that the

greenback was biased toward rangebound fluctuation. “The yuan

also shouldn’t have far to run.”

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday

reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until

next year, fueling a further decline in bets that inflationary

pressure could force the Fed to act sooner.

That put a drag on the dollar, which had earlier rallied on

expectations that the Fed could move to raise rates in response

to hotter-than-expected inflation data. The global dollar index

fell to 90.11 from the previous close of 90.184.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China set the

yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.4357 per dollar, weaker

than the previous fix of 6.4307.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4324 per dollar and

strengthened to 6.4278 by midday, 116 pips firmer than Monday’s