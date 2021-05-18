China’s yuan firms as dollar drops on U.S. rate outlook

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan strengthened on

Tuesday as investors tempered earlier expectations that the U.S.

central bank could hike interest rates soon, weighing on the

dollar.

But traders said a robust U.S. economic recovery and strong

commodities would put a floor under a falling dollar index.

“There’s likely to be a limit to the downside for the U.S.

dollar,” said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that the

greenback was biased toward rangebound fluctuation. “The yuan

also shouldn’t have far to run.”

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday

reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until

next year, fueling a further decline in bets that inflationary

pressure could force the Fed to act sooner.

That put a drag on the dollar, which had earlier rallied on

expectations that the Fed could move to raise rates in response

to hotter-than-expected inflation data. The global dollar index

fell to 90.11 from the previous close of 90.184.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China set the

yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.4357 per dollar, weaker

than the previous fix of 6.4307.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4324 per dollar and

strengthened to 6.4278 by midday, 116 pips firmer than Monday’s

late session close.

The offshore yuan firmed to 6.428 per dollar from a

close of 6.4414.

Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the

yuan was also helped by China’s robust growth momentum and the

country’s resilience to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in

Asia.

Analysts and traders also say that relatively tight cash

conditions ahead of monthly tax payments due this week continue

to provide some support for China’s currency.

“How tight funds will get depends on how the central bank

offsets,” analysts at Jianghai Securities said in a note. “But

even if we rely on the market to self-regulate liquidity levels,

this crunch will not last too long.”

On Tuesday, the volume-weighted average rate of the

benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank

market was at 2.111%, just shy of more than two-week highs

touched a day earlier.

The yuan market at 4:37AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4357 6.4307 -0.08%

Spot yuan 6.4278 6.4394 0.18%

Divergence from -0.12%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.56%

Spot change since 2005 28.76%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.45 97.4 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.11 90.184 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.428 0.00%

*

Offshore 6.606 -2.58%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong

Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR