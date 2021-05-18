China’s grain, pork and sugar imports in April 2021

Article content
BEIJING — The table below shows imports
of China’s major agriculture products in April, according to
data released on Tuesday by the General Administration of
Customs.
The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the
imports. Data on soybean imports in April was released earlier
this month.
Commodity April 2021 % change YTD % change y/y
(tonnes) y/y (tonnes)
Corn 1.85 mln 108.6% 8.58 mln 301.2%
Wheat 900,000 146.8% 3.83 mln 134.7%
Barley 1.15 mln 177.7% 3.54 mln 147.5%
Sorghum 1.03 mln 448.3% 3.07 mln 274.1%
Pork 430,000 8.7% 1.59 mln 18.1%
Sugar 180,000 45.2% 1.42 mln 168.3%
(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Shivani Singh,
editing by Rashmi Aich)