China’s grain, pork and sugar imports in April 2021

BEIJING — The table below shows imports

of China’s major agriculture products in April, according to

data released on Tuesday by the General Administration of

Customs.

The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the

imports. Data on soybean imports in April was released earlier

this month.

Commodity April 2021 % change YTD % change y/y

(tonnes) y/y (tonnes)

Corn 1.85 mln 108.6% 8.58 mln 301.2%

Wheat 900,000 146.8% 3.83 mln 134.7%

Barley 1.15 mln 177.7% 3.54 mln 147.5%

Sorghum 1.03 mln 448.3% 3.07 mln 274.1%

Pork 430,000 8.7% 1.59 mln 18.1%

Sugar 180,000 45.2% 1.42 mln 168.3%

(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Shivani Singh,

editing by Rashmi Aich)