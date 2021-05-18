China’s Baidu posts 25% rise in quarterly revenue By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese search engine leader Baidu is seen at the company’s headquarters in Beijing, China May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
(Reuters) – China’s Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:) reported a 25% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by advertising on its core search and video-streaming platforms.
The company, also known as China’s Google (NASDAQ:), said total revenue rose to 28.13 billion yuan ($4.38 billion) from 22.55 billion yuan in the first quarter, topping analysts’ average estimate of 27.25 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 6.4228 renminbi)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.