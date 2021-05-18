Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.852817 by 21:51 (01:51 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 17.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $60.799927B, or 3.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.852817 to $2.026881 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.75%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.674631B or 3.64% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5004 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 24.68% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,610.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.50% on the day.

was trading at $3,175.53 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.55%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $774.577475B or 39.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $374.362135B or 19.10% of the total cryptocurrency market value.