Cardano ERC-20 converter nears testnet phase By Cointelegraph

Decentralized finance on the blockchain is drawing closer to becoming a reality, with a token migration bridge soon to enter the testing phase.

According to Francisco Landino, project manager at Input Output Hong Kong, or IOHK — the research and development arm responsible for Cardano — the platform’s ERC-20 migration tool is nearing testnet deployment.