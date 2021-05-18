Cardano ERC-20 converter nears testnet phase By Cointelegraph

Cardano ERC-20 converter nears testnet phase
Decentralized finance on the blockchain is drawing closer to becoming a reality, with a token migration bridge soon to enter the testing phase.
According to Francisco Landino, project manager at Input Output Hong Kong, or IOHK — the research and development arm responsible for Cardano — the platform’s ERC-20 migration tool is nearing testnet deployment.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.