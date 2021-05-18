Captor Capital Announces Appointment of Attorney Alex Spiro and Cannabis Executive Brady Cobb to Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), (“Captor” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that attorney Alex Spiro and Bluma Wellness Inc. founder/CEO Brady Cobb have joined the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Alex Spiro is a former prosecutor and a well-known litigator who has represented an array of disrupting companies across the globe. A graduate of Harvard Law School, where he continues to teach, Mr. Spiro serves as a strategic advisor and board member to both public and private companies and helps growth-stage ventures with a variety of legal and operational matters. Mr. Spiro has served as a board member of Glassbridge Enterprises, Imedia Brands, and Arrive, a private equity venture with Glassbridge Enterprises in partnership with Primary Venture Partners and Roc Nation. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Mr. Spiro studied biopsychology and worked at Harvard’s psychiatric facility, McLean Hospital.

Brady Cobb is the founder/CEO of Bluma Wellness Inc., (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX: BMWLF) which was recently purchased by Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) in an all-stock deal valued at $213 million. Bluma Wellness operates as “One Plant Florida”, with seven operating strategically located dispensaries with eight more locations under legal control with plans to open, along with an innovative next-day door-to-door e-commerce home delivery service. Mr. Cobb has emerged as a leading voice in the U.S. cannabis industry and has been instrumental to the marketplace’s transition from legal and regulatory uncertainty to sensible and long-overdue federal legislative policy reform. Prior to founding Bluma/One Plant, Mr. Cobb led market-setting strategic investments in the cannabis space as the CEO of publicly traded SOL Global Investments Corp. Mr. Cobb earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a law degree from Barry University School of Law.

“Captor Capital is proud to welcome both Alex and Brady to our Board of Directors,” said Captor Capital President and CEO John Zorbas. “Brady’s wealth of experience in running a growth-oriented premium cannabis operator, combined with Alex’s roots in private equity and financial markets and his established track record of advising market-disrupting companies, will prove to be invaluable resources for our company’s future success.”

In connection with Mr. Cobb’s and Mr. Spiro’s appointments the Company also announces that Mr. Henry Kloepper has stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company expresses its best wishes and gratitude to Mr. Kloepper for his dedicated service.

Contact Information

Captor Capital Corp.

Gavin Davidson, Communications

Email: gavin@captorcapital.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daniel Nussbaum

AMW PR

Phone: 917.232.8960

Email: Daniel@amwpr.com

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational marijuana products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.