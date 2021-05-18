Canadian oilpatch ‘confident’ IEA will alter dire warning on oil and gas once emissions tech gains ground

Reaching net zero by 2050 while achieving net economic growth is plausible, but would require drastic immediate changes Photo by Michel Euler/AP, File

Article content A new report by the International Energy Agency warns that the energy sector will need to shelve investments in new oil, natural gas and coal projects if the world is to reach net zero carbon emissions target by 2050 — a recommendation that could lead to a path that would have significant consequences for Canada’s fossil fuels industry. Reaching net zero by 2050 while achieving net economic growth is plausible, according to the IEA report released Tuesday, but would require drastic immediate changes, and will require immediate and massive deployment of all available clean and efficient energy technologies. “I think it would be an error for oil and gas and the Canadian energy industry to ignore the changes that are coming,” said Tristan Goodman, president of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, a lobbying group for oil and gas. But Goodman said it’s up to the government to set policies and industry to respond, and he argued that the industry is well-positioned for the future. He noted the report calls for no new oil “fields,” but said in his view this doesn’t necessarily preclude incremental expansions, and that Canada has already been moving in this direction.

Article content “What I think is needed is continued government support to actually aid this transition as it moves forward,” said Goodman. Elsewhere in the oilpatch, the response leaned more negative. Spending on new oil and gas projects needs to end immediately to avert climate crisis, IEA warns Peak demand? More like a supply crisis propelling oil to US$100 Tim McMillan, president of Canada’s oil and natural gas producers, said he was “confident the IEA can develop a different path” once advances in technology that drive down emissions emerge. “People need reliable and affordable energy to live,” he said in a statement via email. Although the IEA report does not look at specific country’s energy sectors or emissions, it found achieving net zero is already possible but that current policies will not achieve this. Citing one of its reports from last year, the IEA also noted that “almost half of the emissions savings needed in 2050 to reach net‐zero emissions rely on technologies that are not yet commercially available.” “At the IEA, we believe in numbers,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA said at a press conference. “Our numbers, unfortunately, show this year global emissions will increase substantially, which is the second largest increase in history.” The 224-page report is drawing attention in part because it was authored by the IEA, an organization that was founded in 1974 by Canada and other western countries to bolster energy security, which has earned broad credibility in the energy sector by producing models and data that often serve as international benchmarks.

Article content In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set a goal for the country to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and legislation, known as Bill C-12, which would set rolling five-year targets beginning in 2030, is already moving through Parliament. But even as Canada and roughly 130 other countries, along with many large companies, commit to net zero emission targets, Birol said “a growing gap” exists between the “rhetoric that we hear from government and industry leaders and what is happening in real life.” To decarbonize by 2050, for example, the report suggests annual investment in the energy sector of US$5 trillion, starting by at least 2030 would be necessary. But spending has only averaged US2.3 trillion in recent years. The IEA report suggests that fossil fuel demand and consumption faces massive change by 2050: It envisions a 90 per cent reduction in coal use. Meanwhile, oil demand can never rebound to its 2019 peak of 88 million barrels per day, and must decline nearly 75 per cent to 24 million bpd by 2050. Although natural gas usage could increase for the next several years, it would ultimately need to drop by 55 per cent by 2050. David Keith, a professor of engineering and public policy at Harvard University, and the founder of Carbon Engineering, a Burnaby-based company that builds systems to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, said the report injects some “realism” into policy discussions.

Article content “Right now the world in general, and Canada, are not actually implementing policies that would drive us to net zero,” said Keith. “We’re in a political fight about it and one way to look at this report is it’s a piece of that political fight that (says) at least it’s credible to drive emissions down that fast.” But he added that there’s a lot of work to be done: governments need to set policies and companies need to make investments that prepare for a net zero future. While the scenario laid out in the report is not binding, or even a forecast of what is likely to happen, Nichole Dusyk, a senior analyst with the Pembina Institute in Ottawa, said it provides a framework for how to achieve Paris Agreement commitments, at which countries crafted plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius. “The investment community has been looking for ways to figure out if projects are compatible with the Paris Agreement and this scenario is one way to do that,” said Dusyk. She added that Canada needs to do more work to study its own energy sector and emissions profile, figure out how to mitigate impacts to the most severely affected communities and lay groundwork for a transition that includes positive economic impacts. Marla Orenstein, director of the natural resources centre at the Canada West Foundation, said there’s still debate inside fossil fuel companies about how to prepare for the future, and also about the pace and scale of change coming. The IEA report injects certainty to some of those discussions, she said.

Article content “When there’s certainty, I think it provides a framework for companies to take hard decisions that are going to be aligned with the future,” said Orenstein. Of course, the political debate about whether achieving net zero carbon emissions makes sense and how to set policies to achieve it remain intense. Photo by Shaughn Butts/Postmedia/File In Canada’s parliament, the proposed legislation Bill C-12 passed to a committee for further scrutiny by a vote of 210 in favour to 122 against amid a medley of different concerns from all sides of the political spectrum, including whether it had enough accountability measures and conversely whether it would damage the fossil fuel industry. Meanwhile, the world’s largest banks continue to finance fossil fuel companies, including US$3.8 trillion since the Paris Accords of 2015; with Royal Bank of Canada leading the way among Canadian banks, providing $160 billion during that time, according to a March report by the Rainforest Action Network. Kevin Birn, vice president of North American Crude Oil Market for IHS Markit, a commodity research firm, said one upshot from the IEA report is that the fossil fuel industry will face pressure in many ways. “The prices they conceive of are going to put a lot of pressure on upstream producers,” said Birn. As total demand declines, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in the Middle East would increase its total market share from 37 per cent to 52 per cent, the highest level ever seen, under the scenario laid out in the report. But Birn pointed out still suggests that the industry in the Middle East is going to shrink. “It appears that everyone is giving up some supply by 2050,” he said.

