Canadian miner Sherritt names industry veteran Leon Binedell as new CEO By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

(Reuters) – Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp on Tuesday named industry veteran Leon Binedell as its new chief executive officer, replacing David Pathe who had announced in November his decision to step down from the role.

The appointment of Binedell, who is set to take charge of the nickel and cobalt mining company from June 1, comes at a time when demand and prices for metals used in electric vehicles have surged.

Originally from South Africa, Binedell has worked in the mining industry for 25 years and was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Canadian gold producer Guyana Goldfields Inc.

He has been credited with re-negotiating some operating and supply contracts at Guyana Goldfields along with developing finance and governance practices.

Binedell has also worked at a mining-focused private equity fund and advised a portfolio of 25 companies representing $2 billion in assets under management.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR