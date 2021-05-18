Canadian dollar rally pauses after approaching 1.20 threshold

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar steadied
against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling
back from an earlier six-year high as oil prices turned lower
and technical selling of the currency kicked in near a key
psychological level.
The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2060 to
the greenback, or 82.92 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
level since May 2015 at 1.2013.
“Big-dollar weakness and oil strength pushed us to a new
six-year low in USDCAD earlier today,” said Greg Anderson,
global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets
in New York. “We ran into technical support at 1.2000 and
temporarily ran out of momentum this morning.”
Round numbers often serve as important support and
resistance levels for traders.
The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level against a basket
of currencies since late February on waning fears that inflation
spikes could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
sooner than anticipated.
U.S. crude futures touched the highest since March at
$67.01 a barrel but then settled at $65.49, down 1.2% on the
day, after media reports said the United States and Iran have
made progress on reviving a deal restricting Iran’s nuclear

weapons development.
“The positive news on a potential deal that would facilitate
Iran’s exports of oil pushed crude and CAD lower,” Anderson
said.
Canadian exporters are adjusting their currency hedges and
buying the loonie at stronger levels, in a sign market players
are growing more confident that the currency’s commodity-linked
surge this year will stick, foreign exchange dealers say.
The province of Alberta’s 10-year yield eased 1.9 basis
points to 2.118%, tracking the move in other provincial bonds
despite a downgrade of its debt rating on Monday by S&P Global
ratings to A from A+.
Canada’s 10-year yield eased 1.4 basis points to 1.565%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Marguerita Choy)