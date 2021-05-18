Canadian dollar rally pauses after approaching 1.20 threshold

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar steadied

against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling

back from an earlier six-year high as oil prices turned lower

and technical selling of the currency kicked in near a key

psychological level.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2060 to

the greenback, or 82.92 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest

level since May 2015 at 1.2013.

“Big-dollar weakness and oil strength pushed us to a new

six-year low in USDCAD earlier today,” said Greg Anderson,

global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets

in New York. “We ran into technical support at 1.2000 and

temporarily ran out of momentum this morning.”

Round numbers often serve as important support and

resistance levels for traders.

The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level against a basket

of currencies since late February on waning fears that inflation

spikes could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates

sooner than anticipated.

U.S. crude futures touched the highest since March at

$67.01 a barrel but then settled at $65.49, down 1.2% on the

day, after media reports said the United States and Iran have

made progress on reviving a deal restricting Iran’s nuclear