Breakneck speed of crypto adoption could result in whiplash, warns wallet exec By Cointelegraph

Breakneck speed of crypto adoption could result in whiplash, warns wallet exec
Cryptocurrency adoption on a United Kingdom-based payment app is booming in the first quarter of 2021, but whether that trend continues could depend on the actions of (BTC) evangelists like Elon Musk, warns STICPAY director James Bay.
The mobile payments app reported a 48% increase in crypto deposits in the first quarter of the year, while fiat deposits remained static. Bitcoin is apparently the currency of choice for most of STICPAY’s e-wallet users, with Bitcoin deposits eclipsing deposits of Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT) and (LTC) 38 times over.
