BlockSwap Network Partners With Algorand To Bring AlgoSaver Solution By CoinQuora



BlockSwap Network Partners With Algorand To Bring AlgoSaver Solution



BlockSwap Network partners with Algorand. This collaboration helps both teams bring forward the AlgoSaver solution. However, the significant milestone to be considered by both teams is the sustainable saving market for mainstream clients providing 7% on USD deposits.

Notably, the partnership is possible via the Algorand EU Accelerator. Out of 200 projects inflowing this accelerator, only 11 were able to complete the process. Specifically, BlockSwap Network is one of those 11 companies that allows the team to develop new solutions to enhance mainstream crypto adoption.

By July 2021, the BlockSwap Network will initiate the AlgoSaver testnet. More so, AlgoSaver provides a sustainable saving ecosystem for mainstream clients with 7% APY on USD. However, this rate is much higher than users earn through traditional bank accounts or major mainstream investments. In addition, ALGO liquidity providers can get 200% on their tokens staked by offering liquidity to the Open Saver smart con…

