Bitcoin Well Enhances Board of Directors With the Appointment of Two New Board Members

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Well (the “Company” or “BTCW”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michèle D. McCarthy and Alice Reimer to our board of directors effective immediately. These additions further enhance our board’s existing skills, expertise and diversity of background, as Michèle and Alice collectively have decades of experience navigating the capital markets and strategy execution, and have served as board members for high-growth public companies. As we continue to advance our goal of becoming a listed entity, we look forward to leveraging the tremendous experience they can offer to Bitcoin Well.

“On behalf of our board, I am honoured and excited to welcome Michèle and Alice as new independent directors, who are joining Bitcoin Well at a critical phase in our evolution as we prepare to join the public equity markets,” said Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well. “The addition of these two powerhouse individuals perfectly complement the skills and experience of our current board, and we look forward to benefiting from their invaluable perspectives, strong governance and public-company expertise as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for Bitcoin Well shareholders.”

About Michèle D. McCarthy, LLM, ICD.D

Michèle brings over 25 years of diverse board experience for public companies, crown corporations and not-for-profits, holding roles such as Board Chair and the Committee Chair for Audit, Risk, Pension, and Nominating/Governance. She is currently the President and CEO of Independent Review Inc., a firm offering bespoke corporate governance solutions to the investment fund industry, as well as the President of McCarthy Law Professional Corporation, a law firm offering expertise in corporate and regulatory matters. Michèle is presently the Audit Chair for a premier publicly traded gold mining company. Her past public company board seats span across several sectors including mining, financial services, technology as well as several Crown corporations and not-for-profit organizations. She holds an LLM in Securities Law and an LLB from Osgoode Hall at York University, an MA from the University of Windsor, a BA from the University of Toronto and her ICD.D designation.

“As an individual who is passionate about fostering successful corporate growth, navigating complex regulatory and legal matters, and spearheading global acquisition and divestiture transactions, I am thrilled to join the board of Bitcoin Well and be a positive contributor to its ongoing success,” said Michèle McCarthy.

About Alice Reimer, MBA

Alice brings an extensive history of executive leadership and a track record of achieving revenue and business objectives within rapidly changing environments. She is currently the CEO, Co-Founder, and a Director at Fillip, an enterprise mobile wallet solution and vertical payment platform, and is Site Lead at Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Rockies at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary. She co-founded and is a current director of The51, a Financial Feminist™ platform providing access to female-capital for female-led businesses. Most recently, Alice was the CEO of Chaordix, a pioneering software leader in the crowdsourcing and open innovation space, and prior thereto, she co-founded, led and was a director of Evoco, taking the SaaS-based firm from initial concept through to a profitable acquisition by a U.S. based technology firm. In addition to board positions at Fillip and The51, Alice serves on the board of Syantra Diagnostics Inc. along with two not-for-profit organizations, and previously, was director of Cortex Business Solutions. She has been the recipient of PROFIT’s W100 designation as one of Canada’s Top Female Entrepreneurs, was named one of Alberta’s 50 Most Influential People, and was awarded the Rod Charko Service Award, which recognizes an individual who has gone above and beyond to enhance the technology ecosystem in Alberta. Alice holds an MBA and a BSc from the University of Calgary.

Alice Reimer commented, “I am very excited to serve on the board of Bitcoin Well, a dynamic, disruptive and rapidly growing organization. As a fellow tech entrepreneur who brings hands-on finance, fin-tech and public-company board experience, I look forward to working with Adam and the board to provide strong oversight and meaningful benefit to the Company and its shareholders.”

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services. Bitcoin Well is profitable and positioned to become the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company, with an aggressive enterprising consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led Bitcoin ATM company, management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with our business.

