Bitcoin Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Bitcoin Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $40,489.0 by 23:00 (03:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $762.0B, or 39.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $40,475.9 to $43,516.6 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 28.61%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $57.4B or 30.07% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $40,475.8945 to $51,459.1563 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 37.50% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $3,115.20 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.54% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $462.48 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.42%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $366.0B or 18.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $71.9B or 3.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.