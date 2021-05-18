Bitcoin Can Now Pay for Luxury Yachts By CoinQuora



Bitcoin Can Now Pay for Luxury Yachts



Prime Experiences, a luxury yacht company, has started accepting bitcoin payments.

The company expects to see a 40% growth in crypto payments this year.

It hopes to expand to crypto-friendly Miami in the future.

can now take you to sea! A luxury yacht firm has just announced that it will now accept BTC payments for its services. It will also host mobile and web services on blockchain.

The firm, Prime Experiences, is based in North America. It is co-founded by two Columbians, with over 15 years of experience. It has stated that it expects a 40% growth in BTC payments in the first year, as well as a revenue of $6.5 million. They expect to earn this mainly from its yacht charter and custom experiences for its clients.

Further, the company hopes to work with Miami in the future. They are, as of now, floating the idea to Miami’s crypto-friendly mayor. A crypto-enthusiast himself, he recently suggested that Miami’s citizens receive their salaries in Bitcoin. About that, the company’s president José David Tobón said: