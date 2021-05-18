Bitcoin Can Hit $125,000 in 2021 Says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bitcoin Can Hit $125,000 in 2021 Says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee
  • Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has adjusted his price prediction to $125,000.
  • He mentions that Tesla’s reversal will encourage crypto to focus on renewables.
  • Currently, Bitcoin’s value trails around $45,490.

Fundstrat’s Managing Partner Tom Lee has adjusted his Bitcoin price prediction from $100,000 to $125,000 by year-end. This news brings fresh hope for Bitcoin’s bounce-back, following Elon Musk’s reversal.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO recently backed out of his decision to accept BTC payments for Tesla. The company cited the crypto’s adverse environmental effects as a reason. Despite this, Tom Lee remains optimistic that bitcoin bulls are here to stay.

“I don’t think it’s going to get people negative on bitcoin, but it is going to get people to focus on the problems that are be…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR