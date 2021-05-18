Bitcoin Can Hit $125,000 in 2021 Says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee By CoinQuora



Bitcoin Can Hit $125,000 in 2021 Says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee



Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has adjusted his price prediction to $125,000.

He mentions that Tesla’s reversal will encourage crypto to focus on renewables.

Currently, Bitcoin’s value trails around $45,490.

Fundstrat’s Managing Partner Tom Lee has adjusted his Bitcoin price prediction from $100,000 to $125,000 by year-end. This news brings fresh hope for Bitcoin’s bounce-back, following Elon Musk’s reversal.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO recently backed out of his decision to accept BTC payments for Tesla. The company cited the crypto’s adverse environmental effects as a reason. Despite this, Tom Lee remains optimistic that bitcoin bulls are here to stay.

“I don’t think it’s going to get people negative on bitcoin, but it is going to get people to focus on the problems that are be…

