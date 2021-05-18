Bitcoin (BTC) Will Bounce Back Says 5 Analysts By CoinQuora



Bitcoin (BTC) Will Bounce Back Says 5 Analysts



5 analysts’ view on whether will bounce back.

Analyst Button made a clear view that BTC is not the currency of the future.

The current losses are a small growing pain in the crypto industry.

Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped over 30% in a week from $59.3k to $41.9k, according to CoinGecko. This price drop made many crypto investors and analysts wonder whether BTC will recover from its loss. Let’s look into 5 analysts’ points of view on BTC.

Firstly, Forex Live analyst Adam Button is bearish on BTC, however, specifically not crypto. Moreover, Button made a clear view that BTC is not the currency of the future, and it is time all stopped to pretend. Button believes that crypto will recover, and there is a chance for the best crypto to overtake Bitcoin in due time.

Analyst Antony Portno, Founder of Traders of Crypto bearish on BTC. He mentioned that it is not evident how the recovery of BTC could take place. However, Musk’s BTC rejection is the first sign of crypto-in…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora