Binance CZ Calls Microstrategy “Legend!” After Buying More BTC By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Binance CZ Calls Microstrategy “Legend!” After Buying More BTC
  • Microstrategy (NASDAQ:) purchases an extra 229 bitcoins to increase its holdings.
  • Microstrategy CEO mentions that they now hold a total of 92,079 bitcoins
  • Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao replies with “Legend!”.

Not too long ago, Microstrategy bought a lot more bitcoins to increasing their holdings to a whopping amount. Now, the company struck once again.

With the firm’s iconic bitcoin purchase last year, the company has consistently made it to various news headlines. This time, the company purchased more bitcoins again 229 BTC for $10 million.

CEO of Microstrategy Michael Saylor tweeted that the firm now holds a total of 92,079 BTC. At this time, the total value for all of the company’s bitcoin holdings is over $4 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR