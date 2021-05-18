Binance CZ Calls Microstrategy “Legend!” After Buying More BTC By CoinQuora



Binance CZ Calls Microstrategy “Legend!” After Buying More BTC



Microstrategy (NASDAQ:) purchases an extra 229 bitcoins to increase its holdings.

Microstrategy CEO mentions that they now hold a total of 92,079 bitcoins

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao replies with “Legend!”.

Not too long ago, Microstrategy bought a lot more bitcoins to increasing their holdings to a whopping amount. Now, the company struck once again.

With the firm’s iconic bitcoin purchase last year, the company has consistently made it to various news headlines. This time, the company purchased more bitcoins again 229 BTC for $10 million.

CEO of Microstrategy Michael Saylor tweeted that the firm now holds a total of 92,079 BTC. At this time, the total value for all of the company’s bitcoin holdings is over $4 billion.